Icelandair: Publishing Of Q3 2023 Financial Results

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Icelandair will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, 19 October 2023. An investor presentation will be webcast in English in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on Friday, 20 October, at

