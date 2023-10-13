Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

According to TBRC's market forecast, the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market size is projected to reach $3.05 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0%.

The growth of the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of cataracts and glaucoma. North America is expected to have the largest market share for ophthalmic viscoelastic devices. Key players in the market include Altacor, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bohus Biotech Ab, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Cima Technology Inc., Eikon Medical Inc.

Emerging Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Trend

An emerging trend in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is product innovations. Companies in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market are adopting new technologies to maintain their position in the market.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Segments

.By Product Type: Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic, Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

.By Application: Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Transplant, Vitreoretinal Surgery

.By End User: Hospital, Ophthalmology Clinics, Other End-Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD) is a gel-like substance used in specific types of eye surgery to create and maintain space within the eye, protect delicate intraocular structures, and facilitate surgical maneuvers. OVDs are typically clear, viscous, and elastic, designed to mimic the properties of the natural fluids inside the eye.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

