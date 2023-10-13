Multi-Platinum Country Artist Joe Nichols To Perform At Lakes Jam 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joe Nichols to perform at Lakes Jam 2024 on Sat. June 29th at 8PM

Passes are on sale now to see multi-platinum country artist Joe Nichols perform at Lakes Jam at 8 p.m. on Sat, June 29th, 2024.

BRAINERD, MI, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lakes Jam is thrilled to add award-winning country music artist Joe Nichols to the lineup of performers for Lakes Jam 2024. Joe Nichols will perform on the Busch Light Main Stage on Saturday, June 29th at 8PM. Tickets are available now at .

As one of country music's most praised traditional country artists, Joe Nichols has been a mainstay of country music for over two decades, bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and contemporary era. He's a 21st century traditionalist - an artist who's both timely and timeless, racking up more than 2 Billion streams, a half- dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that honors his heroes.

From his first radio smash, 2002's "The Impossible," to his most recent“Good Day For Living,” his first Top 20 single in nearly a decade, Nichols has proudly done things his own way, blurring the boundaries between country music's past and present along the way.

Lakes Jam 2024 promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers, bringing together a lineup that seamlessly weaves rock and country genres. Lakes Jam is more than just a music festival, offering activities including camping, watercross, poker tournaments, lawn mower racing, and much more.

Passes to Lakes Jam 2024 can be purchased at the official website:

Country artists Jake Owen and Tyler Hubbard have been announced as headliners, and Conner Smith, George Birge, Deana Carter, and Mark Chesnutt were added to the lineup shortly after. Additional artists will continue to be announced this fall. Visit for updated information.

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest. This year's three-day, four-night country and rock music festival will be held Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Brainerd International Raceway. More information and passes to Lakes Jam 2024 can be found at the official Lakes Jam website:

Follow Lakes Jam on social media and for updates and chances to win passes, experiences, merch, and more!

