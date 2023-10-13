Stocks In Play

10/13/2023 - 9:57 AM EST - Theratechnologies Inc. : Today announced results from a study evaluating an intramuscular (IM) method of administration for Trogarzo® (ibalizumab-uiyk), a monoclonal antibody antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the treatment of heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen. Theratechnologies Inc. shares T.TH are trading down $0.18 at $2.30.

