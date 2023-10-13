(MENAFN- Baystreet) Intellia Trumpets New European Patent

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) watched its shares slide Friday. Intellia a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicine (PRIME) designation to NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is an in vivo CRISPR-based investigational therapy designed to prevent potentially life-threatening swelling attacks in people with HAE.

“We are very pleased the EMA has granted PRIME designation to NTLA-2002. This designation provides valuable regulatory benefits and highlights the potential of our novel in vivo gene editing candidate to address an unmet medical need for people living with hereditary angioedema,” said Intellia CEO John Leonard.“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the EMA and regulatory agencies around the world to bring this innovative therapy to patients as quickly as possible.”

PRIME designation is granted by the EMA to drug candidates that may offer a major therapeutic advantage over existing treatments or that benefit patients without treatment options. The PRIME designation was created by the EMA to provide early and proactive support to developers of promising medicines to optimize their development plans and speed up evaluation. The goal is to help patients benefit as early as possible from innovative new therapies that have demonstrated potential to significantly address unmet medical need.

NTLA shares dipped eight cents to $28.83.

