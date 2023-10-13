Azerbaijan Criticises For Lack Of Democracy In PACE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) I understand how difficult it is for a speaker to prepare a
speech under such incredible pressure. We have talked about this
topic in previous discussions. Thirty years ago, one million
Azerbaijanis were ethnically cleansed and 20 percent of our
territory was occupied. Azerbaijanis in our occupied territories
had only two choices: to flee and become refugees or IDPs or to
die.
This was expressed by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to
PACE Samad Seyidov during the discussion of the report
"Humanitarian situation in Garabagh" within the framework of the
autumn session of the organization, Azernews reports.
"Those who decided to flee, saving their lives, became IDPs and
still live in camps for displaced persons. Because their homeland
in the Garabagh region is full of Armenian mines it is difficult to
return home. Those who decided to stay, including more than 600
children, women, and old people, were brutally killed by Armenians
in one night in Khojaly. With this pain, this problem, this
tragedy, we came to the Council of Europe and made a commitment to
find a peaceful solution to the conflict. However, we made this
commitment not alone, but also together with Armenia.
For 20 years we have been asking Armenia and the Assembly to
find a peaceful solution to the conflict. What have the Armenians
done? They occupied a large territory. They said, "No, we will
never give these territories back."
Have you heard the wailing about the killing of hundreds of
children, women, and old people? You never heard about that.
As the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, I say that we are
sorry that Armenians left Garabagh, but their brains are poisoned,
they have been poisoned by the propaganda "we cannot live together"
for 30 years. But we can live together, we are capable of it, and
that is why we are here," Seyidov said, protesting against some
European parliamentarians for their views that do not reflect
reality.
It was noted that their approach in the Assembly was an
unfounded accusation of "ethnic cleansing". The head of the
Azerbaijani delegation rejected the unfounded accusations against
our country and said:
"However, we did everything we could, opened our doors, created
a registration portal, and invited Armenians to stay. The UN
Commissioner also stated this, these are his words. We invited
representatives of the Council of Europe institutions to
Azerbaijan. We are doing our best to restore justice, human rights
and democracy. However, despite this, we have been criticized. We
are under fire!
We are criticized for the lack of democracy in this Assembly, go
back to your values. You must realize that Azerbaijan has done
important work to restore the territorial integrity of Moldova,
Ukraine, and Georgia that you want, and I am proud of that"
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107237871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.