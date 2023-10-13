Government Planning To Raise About $42B In Aid From Partners By Year-End PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government is planning to raise about $42 billion in aid from international partners by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"By the end of the year, we are planning to attract about $42 billion in aid. We expect stable and predictable support from our partners in the future as well. Thanks to this, Ukraine can fulfill its social obligations to Ukrainians," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, over nine months, the government spent almost UAH 336 billion for social payments. Next year, almost UAH 469 billion is envisaged for social policy and support, which is 5% more than in 2023.

Second review ofprogramme for Ukraine expected next month

Shmyhal noted that in 2023, the key guarantors of macro financial stability will be the European Union, the United States, the IMF, Canada, and Japan.

As reported, this week the Ukrainian budget received a USD 1.15 billion grant from the United States. Overall, Ukraine received USD 10.9 billion in direct budget support from the United States in the form of grants in 2023.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers