Blinken Assures Kuleba Of U.S. Continued Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the diplomatic, military and financial support for Ukraine and the consequences of the Hamas attack on Israel for global security.

The Ukrainian minister wrote this on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“During our call, Secretary Blinken reaffirmed: the US remains focused on helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression. Diplomatic, military, and financial support will last. We both condemned Hamas' attack on Israel, discussed the conflict's dynamics and implications for global security,” the minister noted.

As earlier reported, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured that the United States intended to stand by Israel in its war against Hamas at the same time as continuing to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.