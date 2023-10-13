Romania Approves New Conditions For Ukrainian Grain Imports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Romanian government has adopted a resolution approving a mechanism for the import of a group of Ukrainian agricultural products agreed with Kyiv, which aims to protect Romanian farmers.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Romanian government , Ukrinform reports.

“We are also validating the mechanism to protect Romanian farmers and local production from Ukrainian grain imports. The mechanism agreed with the Ukrainian colleagues will allow imports only based on a license, for limited quantities of grain, and only for our farmers and processors who demonstrate a need to replenish stocks,” Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu said.

According to him, Romania continues to support Ukraine concerning grain transit, but defending the work of Romanian farmers is mandatory.

This refers to the import of wheat, corn, sunflower and soybeans and only on the basis of a marketing agreement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu announced plans to increase the transit volume of Ukrainian grain from two to four million tonnes in October.

In late September, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi stated that Ukraine developed a procedure for verifying the export of four agricultural crops in accordance with the decision of the European Commission and now does not export agricultural products to five border countries without their approval.