Azerbaijan's State Budget Receives Damage Reimbursement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan's state budget has been compensated with 31.4 million manat ($18.47 million) in damages, Trend reports.

The data of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan shows that 452 criminal cases of tax evasion were initiated by the Main Department for Preliminary Investigation of Tax Crimes of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan from January through September 2023.

Taking into account the rest of the cases of the last year, the preliminary investigation of 119 criminal cases was completed, of which 68 were terminated, 51 were sent to court with charges against 62 persons, and a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen against six accused persons.

Due to taxpayers' payment of taxes during the preliminary investigation, relevant decisions were taken in 29 out of 68 criminal cases, the investigation of which was completed in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Taking into account the payments of previous years on the mentioned criminal cases, 16.4 million manat ($9.6 million) were paid to the state budget.

In addition, as a result of preventive measures taken in connection with the materials received from tax authorities constituting a criminal offense on tax debts, 4.6 million manat ($2.7 million) was paid to the state budget. About 31.3 million manat ($18.41 million) have been reimbursed to the budget from January through September 2023.

About 252 tax control measures were carried out in 125 taxpayers operating in different spheres, including import of products, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing of products, and public catering, and 210 violations were revealed in 99 taxpayers from January through September 2023. As a result of operational measures of tax control, financial sanctions amounting to 1.6 million manat ($941,176) were applied.