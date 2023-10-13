Azerbaijan's State Budget Receives Damage Reimbursement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan's
state budget has been compensated with 31.4 million manat ($18.47
million) in damages, Trend reports.
The data of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan shows that 452
criminal cases of tax evasion were initiated by the Main Department
for Preliminary Investigation of Tax Crimes of the State Tax
Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
from January through September 2023.
Taking into account the rest of the cases of the last year, the
preliminary investigation of 119 criminal cases was completed, of
which 68 were terminated, 51 were sent to court with charges
against 62 persons, and a preventive measure in the form of
detention was chosen against six accused persons.
Due to taxpayers' payment of taxes during the preliminary
investigation, relevant decisions were taken in 29 out of 68
criminal cases, the investigation of which was completed in
accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. Taking into account the payments of previous years on
the mentioned criminal cases, 16.4 million manat ($9.6 million)
were paid to the state budget.
In addition, as a result of preventive measures taken in
connection with the materials received from tax authorities
constituting a criminal offense on tax debts, 4.6 million manat
($2.7 million) was paid to the state budget. About 31.3 million
manat ($18.41 million) have been reimbursed to the budget from
January through September 2023.
About 252 tax control measures were carried out in 125 taxpayers
operating in different spheres, including import of products,
wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing of products, and public
catering, and 210 violations were revealed in 99 taxpayers from
January through September 2023. As a result of operational measures
of tax control, financial sanctions amounting to 1.6 million manat
($941,176) were applied.
