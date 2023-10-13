Palestinian Demonstrators Injured During Clashes With Israeli Forces In Occupied Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, October 13 (Petra) -- A Palestinian civilian was injured by shot by Israeli forces and others suffered from shortness of breath Friday during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces at the Al-Jalama military checkpoint northeast of occupied Jenin.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that clashes broke out in the vicinity of the Israeli Al-Jalama military checkpoint, during which the Israeli occupation forces fired bullets and gas bombs at the Palestinian demonstrators, who went out in a peaceful march to denounce the Israeli occupation's crimes against the people of Gaza.
The Israeli soldiers a demonstrator in the shoulder and threw gas grenades at the demonstrators, causing many to suffer from a shortness of breath.
Dozens of Palestinians participating in a peaceful demonstration at the Doton military checkpoint in the east of Jenin suffered from a shortness of breath after Israeli occupation forces threw a gas grenade at them.
MENAFN13102023000117011021ID1107237860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.