Palestinian Demonstrators Injured During Clashes With Israeli Forces In Occupied Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 13 (Petra) -- A Palestinian civilian was injured by shot by Israeli forces and others suffered from shortness of breath Friday during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces at the Al-Jalama military checkpoint northeast of occupied Jenin.The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that clashes broke out in the vicinity of the Israeli Al-Jalama military checkpoint, during which the Israeli occupation forces fired bullets and gas bombs at the Palestinian demonstrators, who went out in a peaceful march to denounce the Israeli occupation's crimes against the people of Gaza.The Israeli soldiers a demonstrator in the shoulder and threw gas grenades at the demonstrators, causing many to suffer from a shortness of breath.Dozens of Palestinians participating in a peaceful demonstration at the Doton military checkpoint in the east of Jenin suffered from a shortness of breath after Israeli occupation forces threw a gas grenade at them.