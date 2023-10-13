Israeli Forces Kill Plaestinian Civilian In Occupied Hebron

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 13 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Friday the death of a man who arrived in critical condition at Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron, after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on him in the town of Beit Ula, west of the city of Hebron, in the south of the occupied West Bank.The Ministry stated that clashes broke out between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian civilians in the town, during which Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the Plaestinians.