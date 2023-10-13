New Group Rentals Launch In Deerfield Beach With An Edge In Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach at Sunset

Large group travelers will have access to high-speed train travel from Miami to Orlando

- Marco CepedaDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pier Walk may have a 60-year history but today's technology is giving it a modern edge. Their website features QR image video tours, online guidebooks, and a Pier Walk ChatGPT AI bot that can answer frequently asked questions from their website using artificial intelligence in any language.Beginning September 2023, owners Marco and Danielle Cepeda officially launched their new group listings that can host from 10-16 guests. Using their online reservation system, guests can book any of Pier Walk's 20 available units that can host up to 50 total guests.In the same month, the Brightline bullet train opened service to Orlando making weekend trips to Disney possible from the Boca Raton station nearby in a little over two and half hours. The Brightline also offers train service to Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, which advertises to group travelers, conventioneers and guests looking to“dump the pump”.Now, Pier Walk is using AI software to run automated PPC campaigns and to create marketing videos using simple prompts and bulleted talking points. Their AI-generated video guidebook includes a musical soundtrack and a female narrator that welcomes“fellow Pier Walk sun lovers!”Rentals start as low as $129/night through October 2023 and can be booked online at Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach. It's located one block from the beach and every booking comes with an online guidebook with hyper-local recommendations to the nearest and best restaurants, activities and services, so all guests can,“live like a local”.For further information check out or contact Danielle or Marco Cepeda at .

Marco & Danielle Cepeda

Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach

+1 305-767-0476

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Pier Walk AI Generated Video Guidebook