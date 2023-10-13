Lakeland Bancorp Announces Date For Third Quarter Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI ) (the“Company”) announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on its website. The Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the third quarter 2023 results.



About Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

