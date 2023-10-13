IBN And Investorwire Join Forces To Amplify Octane's 2023 Medical Innovation Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, is excited to announce its collaboration with Octane as Official Media Partner for its forthcoming Medical Innovation Forum . Additionally, IBN's InvestorWire will serve as the Official NewsWire. The forum is scheduled for October 25-26, 2023, at the Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, CA.



Octane's mission is to cultivate a thriving business ecosystem in Southern California, fostering the growth of tech and MedTech ventures with a vision of generating over 55,000 high-paying technology jobs in the region by 2030. The Forum's primary focus will center on "Entrepreneurial Intelligence (EI)" within the medical devices, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. This two-day event will also encompass discussions on a diverse range of topics aimed at enhancing business success, featuring investment pitches and facilitating interactions between entrepreneurs and potential investors.

Jonathan Keim, IBN's Communications Director, stated, "IBN is always pleased to support Octane and its events. We appreciate every opportunity to leverage various aspects of our digital infrastructure to expand the reach of startups, sponsors and speakers, driving economic growth and technological advancement in Southern California."

Natalie Matsumoto, Director of Marketing at Octane, commented, "We are thrilled to extend our multi-year collaboration with IBN. Together, we aim to magnify the reach of the Forum's invaluable insights and groundbreaking discussions, ensuring that our vision of advancing healthcare through entrepreneurial intelligence reaches a wider audience."

One of the Forum's key highlights will be the Capital & Growth Company Presentations, where carefully selected businesses will present their cutting-edge technology and business models to Southern California investors.

For investors, the Forum offers a priceless opportunity to identify promising ventures while gaining profound insights into the next wave of medical innovation and technology. The event will also facilitate one-to-one meetings between potential investors and companies of their choice through a secure conference meeting app.

To register or learn more, please visit

