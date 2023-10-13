Mangoceuticals Announces TV Air Dates For Interview Featuring CEO Jacob Cohen On Bloomberg TV And Fox Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the“Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded“Mango,” is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Jacob Cohen, will join Anna Berry on FMW Media's“New To The Street” business TV show featuring an in-depth interview this weekend.



The interview was filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio and will air on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV (as a sponsored program) as follows:



Saturday, October 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg TV Sunday, October 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Business

Anna Berry, the host of New to The Street, sits down with Mr. Cohen to discuss the Mangoceuticals vision, including how the Company differentiates itself within its marketplace and the dynamic strategies it is pursuing to drive growth and shareholder value as a disruptive player in the rapidly growing men's health industry.

In the interview, Mr. Cohen begins by laying out the Company's potent strategy for differentiating itself as a new breed of men's health product provider. According to Cohen, it starts with the idea of an“Erectile Function” pill instead of an“Erectile Dysfunction” pill. Through that idea, Cohen believes the Company is positioning itself to tap into the relatively untapped younger demographic, which is mirrored by MangoRx's dynamic marketing strategy.

To drive broad demographic awareness, the Company is tapping into emerging podcast and influencer brands with strong traction in the men's under-40 market while also maintaining brand growth in the above-40 demo.

In terms of chemical differentiation, Cohen describes the MangoRx difference, noting that many companies selling direct-to-consumer telemedicine and online pharmacy products have mainly focused on generic products such as generic Viagra and generic Cialis (also known as sildenafil and tadalafil).“But we decided to take it a step further. We have come up with our proprietary formula in a compound that has three ingredients.”

Cohen explains that the first ingredient is either sildenafil or tadalafil. But, setting MangoRx apart from its competition, that ingredient is paired with oxytocin,“also known as the love hormone or what we call the cuddle chemical,” and a third one, L-Arginine, which is an amino acid to promote vasodilation.

“And we not only compound it in a tablet, but it's actually an oral dissolvable tablet,” which means you put it in your mouth, and it dissolves under the tongue and goes into the bloodstream faster, allowing it to kick in faster.“So, our tagline is ready set mango!”

Cohen goes on to discuss the Company's philosophy of cultivating“investor consumers”-people who are stakeholders both in terms of investment positions in the Company as well as consumers of MangoRx products, which sets a higher bar and conveys the dedication the Company has toward driving value for its shareholders and its customers.

The interview concludes with an exploration of the Company's innovative marketing strategies, including its merchandise, it's“Make American Hard Again” campaign, its partners like Adam22 and Barstool Sports, and the Company's strong focus on driving accelerating topline growth into year end.

FMW Media's "New To The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About Mango

Created using a special formulation featuring either the same active ingredient as in CialisTM (Tadalafil) or ViagraTM (Sildenafil), each part of the Mango formulation plays a critical role in helping men achieve optimum performance. We believe the key to our success lies in our unique blend of ingredients, which are used in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drugs. Mango contains a combination of either Sildenafil or Tadalafil along with Oxytocin and L-Arginine that have been traditionally used to treat sexual dysfunction.

Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online tele-health visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate. Mango is a rapidly dissolved tablet (RDT) that is absorbed orally. For best results, we advise taking Mango at least 15 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. Sildenafil and Tadalafil, one of the main ingredients in Mango, typically have effects that last up to 4 and 36 hours, respectively.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!").

To participate in the Mango Revenue affiliate marketing program, please visit: .

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE: Mangoceuticals Inc.

