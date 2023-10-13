Silent Scan Technology Market Forecasted To Surpass US$ 907.9 Million By 2033 With CAGR Of 2.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing healthcare tech demand and the prevalence of chronic diseases drive the USA silent scan technology market.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global silent scan technology market valuation is US$ 702.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 907.9 million by 2033. The global market registers a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.Trends and Opportunities in the Silent Scan Technology Market:Artificial Intelligence Integration: The increasing demand for high-quality visualization and improved accuracy in medical imaging are increasing the adoption of artificial intelligence.Enhanced Imaging Techniques: Increasing advanced MRI technology promotes high-quality imaging to detect minor abnormalities clearly.Personalized Medicine: Increasing patient demand for silent MRI scanning in personalized medicine for the detection of detailed information quickly and tailored treatment plans is fueling the global market trends.Request Your Sample Report for more insights into the Silent Scan Technology Market:Hybrid Imaging: Healthcare manufacturers combine various imaging modalities to observe comprehensive views, increasing the demand for hybrid imaging.Quantitative Imaging: Quantitative Imaging is a popular MRI scan that offers numerical information with scan images with MRI techniques.Research Collaboration: Manufacturers and healthcare professionals collaborate with research institutions and imaging technology companies to drive innovation.Data Security and Privacy: The increasing adoption of telemedicine and digital health among patients is ensuring safety, privacy, and security.Wellness and Preventive Healthcare: Healthcare providers initiate wellness programs to detect early health issues with MRI technology.Clinical Trails: The growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are surging the demand for MRI scans for clinical trials. The MRI technology companies are collaborating with these sectors to upsurge the market opportunities.These are a few trends and opportunities in the global market that significantly fuel the market size.“Innovations in healthcare settings, such as silent scan technology, lead to developing cost-effective and advanced products, quickly detecting early disease among patients. These ongoing innovations are likely to fuel the global market revenue in the coming years,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)Key Takeaways from the Silent Scan Technology Market:The silent scan technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2033.The United States is expected to register a maximum share of 2% by dominating the global market by 2033.The market in Australia is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.2% through 2033.The market in India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% in the global market by 2033.The market in China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 4.2%.With a CAGR of 1.7%, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing in the global market.The oncology application segment is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.Methodology Details Just a Click Away!Competition Analysis of the Global Silent Scan Technology MarketThe global market is highly fragmented by the number of essential players investing heavily in research and development activities. These players are trying to offer suitable, high-quality, and reliable products to end-user industries to drive market growth. The key players are innovating improved and cost-effective products through their new ideas, tactics, and efforts.Key players are expanding the global market reach through various marketing methodologies such as mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and product launches. These players are taking feedback from end users to improve their products integrated with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Through these, they gain trust among healthcare providers, and patients are bolstering the market size.Top 10 Key Companies in the Silent Scan Technology Market:General Electric (GE) HealthcareSiemens HealthineersPhilips HealthcareHitachi HealthcareCanon Medical Systems CorporationKonica Minolta HealthcareNeusoft Medical SystemsUnited Imaging Healthcare (UIH)Aspect ImagingHyperfine ResearchAccess Exclusive Market Insights - Purchase Now!Key Segments in the Silent Scan Technology Market:By Product Type:1.5T MRI Scanners3T MRI ScannersBy End User:HospitalsPublic HospitalsPrivate HospitalsDiagnostic Imaging CentresAmbulatory Surgical CentresBy Regions:North AmericaEuropeMiddle East AsiaAsia PacificLatin AmericaAuthorSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery NewsHave a Look at Related Reports of Covered in Silent Scan Technology Market:Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Share is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is rising to US$ 2.1 billion by 2033. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%Catheter Market size is expected to reach US$ 12,591.3 million in 2023. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

