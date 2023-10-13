Nékter Juice Bar® Adds New Location In Geneva, Grand Opening October 15Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nékter Juice Bar offers Juices, Acai Bowls & smoothies.

Free smoothies for first 100 guests in line

GENEVA, IL, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nékter Juice Bar® is growing in Illinois and opening a new location in Geneva, IL. The Geneva Nékter will be located at 1441 South Randall Rd., Suite B., Geneva, IL 60134 A grand opening celebration is slated for October 15th, and the first 100 guests will be treated to a Free 16 oz. Juice or Smoothie! The event is open to the public from 10:00 a.m., with a ribbon cutting with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce scheduled for 10:30 a.m.Franchise owner Nirav Patel will lead the Geneva Nékter. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries. He and his team will serve up the brand's signature healthy drinks and snacks for the tri-city area.“Many people are leaning toward healthier food and drink options. Nékter takes natural ingredients and crafts them into delicious offerings that are also good for you,” said Nirav Patel, Owner of the Geneva Nékter Juice Bar.“The company standards align with how we lead our lives, so it was a great business fit for us. We are delighted to share this amazing and fast-growing brand with our neighbors and visitors.”The October 15th celebration will feature face painting, balloon twisting, music, surprises and more!RSVP Here!Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.The Geneva Nékter is a 1,080 sq. ft. space located in Kane County. The store will be open daily from 7 am- 9 pm. The location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @nekterjuicebar. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.About Nékter Juice Bar®As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit .

