Laine Faro Announces The Release Of Her First Book In The“Corsco Family Series”

“Sweets For Him” by Laine Faro

"Sweets For Him" by Laine Faro

AURORA , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the heartwarming and emotionally charged tale of“Sweets For Him: Corsco Family Series Book 1 ,” acclaimed author Elaine Alfaro, writing under the pen name Laine Faro, takes readers on an unforgettable journey of love, loss, and the unexpected turns that shape the next chapter of life.Inside The StoryLily, the resilient protagonist, finds herself navigating the depths of despair after the passing of her beloved Adrian. However, she confronts her grief with unwavering positivity, emerging as a survivor who rediscovers confidence and independence, even if her transformation confounds her family. With her baking skills earning accolades from friends, Lily contemplates turning her passion into a career.Seeking a fresh start, Lily encounters her charming new neighbor, Brady, and requests a favor. As she prepares for a job interview, Lily asks him to sample her delectable Italian sweets. Brady's captivating dark chocolate eyes prove as irresistible as Lily's confections, hinting that the path to love may be paved withsweet indulgences.“Sweets For Him” by Laine Faro expertly weaves a heart-wrenching story of resilience, love, and the unexpected beginnings that emerge from tragedy. Amidst flour-dusted kitchen slabs and sugar-coated ambitions, Lily and Brady's worlds collide, illustrating that life's sweetest moments often sprout from the most unexpected places.About the AuthorLaine Faro was born in Delaware and married into the military at a young age. She cherishes her traditions and Italian heritage. Her writing reflects her life experiences, and“Sweets For Him” marks the beginning of the Corsco Family Series, a journey into the complexities of love, family, and self-discovery.“Sweets For Him: Corsco Family Series Book 1” by Laine Faro is available now and can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Laine Faro via her email at .Sweets For Him on AmazonSweets For Him on B&N

