Managers' Transactions

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.