Monté Partee, Principal, Commercial Strategy

KMK Consulting Inc.

95% of KMK Employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company

KMK Consulting Inc. Welcomes Monté Partee as Principal of Commercial Strategy

- Monté Partee, Principal, Commercial Strategy MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KMK Consulting Inc. is thrilled to welcome Monté Partee as Principal of Commercial Strategy. With an impressive twenty-five years of commercial experience in the life sciences industry, coupled with a unique background in business and law, Monté brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.In this role, Monté will provide strategic guidance to clients in the life sciences industry, helping them successfully launch new products and develop effective portfolio strategies. Additionally, she will be instrumental in driving sales and cultivating strong relationships with KMK's esteemed clients by leveraging her breadth and depth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.“KMK has an excellent reputation for providing commercial analytics, market research, customer journey works and other solutions to help drive successful product launches and devise winning strategies for clients”, says Monté.“I'm fortunate to join a firm with solutions that are fully aligned with my strategic commercial expertise. I'm excited to combine my industry, consulting, and marketing experience to bring value to our clients.”Monté began her professional journey at Merck and later moved to Bristol-Myers Squibb where she held significant commercial positions in market research, business development, and marketing. Additionally, Monté spent seven successful years leading a large contract commercial organization at Syneos Health, specifically for an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company. As an Associate Principal at ZS Associates, Monté also led the go-to-market strategy and execution for product launches, with a focus on Growth Marketing and Strategy and Transformation."Monte's understanding of client-side needs from having worked industry-side, combined with her broad range of expertise on the agency side is the perfect fit to continue to grow our offerings at KMK", says KMK President Dani Heywood.About KMK Consulting Inc.KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand's success and improve patients' lives. Their Centers of Expertise cover a wide range of services including Commercial Operations & Analytics, Primary Market Research, HEOR/RWE, Pricing & Market Access, and Commercial Strategy, and offer tailor-made solutions with either a project-based delivery model or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.

