Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The anti-snoring devices market is poised to reach $2.36 billion by 2027, with an 8.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market Report 2023."

The anti-snoring devices market expands due to rising obesity rates. North America leads the anti-snoring devices market share. Key players: Sleeping Well LLC, Apnea Sciences, SomnoMed, Airway Management Inc., Theravent Inc., Tomed Gmbh, GSK plc, MPowRx, Innovative Health, ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel, AccuMed Corp.

Anti-Snoring Devices Market Segments

. By Product Type: Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADS), Tongue Retaining Devices (TRD), Nasal Dilator, Chin Strap, Position Control, Pillow, Tongue Stabilizing Device (TSD), Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP)

. By Surgical Procedure: Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UP3)

. Laser-Assisted Uvula Palatoplasty (LAUP), Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), Sclerotherapy, Pillar, Other Surgical Procedures

. By Gender: Men, Women

. By Age Group: Between 40 And 59 Years, 60 And Above Years, Below 40 Years

. By End User: Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Sleep Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

. By Geography: The global anti-snoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Anti-snoring devices are tools that prevent snoring. They are used to adjust the snorer's sleeping posture or wake the sleeper when snoring starts. They may be worn on, in, or around the nose or mouth.

Read More On The Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Snoring Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Snoring Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti-Snoring Devices Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2023



Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2023



Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn