AI In Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AI In Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's AI In Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in telecommunication market is projected to reach $9.55 billion by 2027, with a 40.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's "AI In Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023."

AI In Telecommunication market expands due to OTT services. North America leads the AI in telecommunication market share. Major players: Intel, Nuance Communications, Infosys, ZTE, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco Systems, NVIDIA, Evolv Technology Solutions.

AI In Telecommunication Market Segments

. By Component: Solution, Service

. By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

. By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Data Analytics, Other Technologies

. By Application: Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization, Self-Diagnostics, Virtual Assistance, Other Applications

. By Geography: The global AI in telecommunication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI (artificial intelligence) in telecommunication refers to the use of machine learning algorithms and other advanced technologies to improve telecommunication services and processes. They are used to improve and optimize the network infrastructure and build a stable network.

