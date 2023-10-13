AI In Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AI In Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
The Business Research Company's AI In Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027 The global AI in telecommunication market size is expected to reach $9.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.1%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in telecommunication market is projected to reach $9.55 billion by 2027, with a 40.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's "AI In Telecommunication Global Market Report 2023."
AI In Telecommunication market expands due to OTT services. North America leads the AI in telecommunication market share. Major players: Intel, Nuance Communications, Infosys, ZTE, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco Systems, NVIDIA, Evolv Technology Solutions.
AI In Telecommunication Market Segments
. By Component: Solution, Service
. By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud
. By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Data Analytics, Other Technologies
. By Application: Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization, Self-Diagnostics, Virtual Assistance, Other Applications
. By Geography: The global AI in telecommunication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
AI (artificial intelligence) in telecommunication refers to the use of machine learning algorithms and other advanced technologies to improve telecommunication services and processes. They are used to improve and optimize the network infrastructure and build a stable network.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. AI In Telecommunication Market Trends And Strategies
4. AI In Telecommunication Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. AI In Telecommunication Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
