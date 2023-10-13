Smart Gas Meter Market Size Is Expected To Reach $5.99 Billion By 2027 | Growing At A CAGR Of 6.9%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Gas Meter Market

Smart Gas Meter Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Gas Meter Market by Type (Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automated Meter Reading (AMR), Component (Hardware and Software), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

The global smart gas meter market size is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2027 from $3.71 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart gas meters are the electronic devices that measures gas flows and the consumption of the gas, and provide information of how much gas has been consumed and its relevant costing. Smart gas meters are equipped with the shock and leakage detection system, increasing the safety to a great extent. The smart gas meter installations help gas companies with some major operational advantages including the elimination of noting monthly reading manually, availability of real-time data, and continuous monitoring of pipeline. In addition, government regulations in North America and Asia-Pacific are pushing them toward smart grids and helping them attain top spots in terms of market shares.

Leading companies around the globe increasingly being aware of the technologies and some of the organizations are investing in integrating new technologies to produce advanced metering devices with improved performance and efficiency. Due to operational benefits, the adoption of advance metering infrastructure has increased in recent years. These factors are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for smart gas meter market during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the smart gas meter market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The smart gas meter industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global smart gas meter market include,

. Honeywell International Inc

. Itron Inc.

. Landis+Gyr

. Schneider Electric SA

. Siemens AG

. Badger Meter

. EDMI

. Sensus

. Aclara Technologies

. Apator SA.

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the smart gas meter market size include development of communication network infrastructure, high developments in the field of advanced metering infrastructure, and government initiatives. However, high installation and maintenance cost of smart gas meters restrict the market growth. Conversely, development of smart city project in emerging countries are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the smart gas meter industry.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international smart gas meter market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the smart gas meter market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major smart gas meter suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

