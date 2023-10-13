Dextara Proudly Launches Dxhealth+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dextara, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, has proudly launched DXHealth+ , a solution designed exclusively for Elective Healthcare providers at the World's Biggest Health Conference, ModMed Momentum 2023, Orlando. DXHealth+ solution can reshape Patient Relationship Management , maximize patient conversions, and enrich the overall patient experience.The healthcare industry is constantly adapting to technological advancements, recognizing the need to address patient expectations and manage patient relationships. Dextara developed DXHealth+ with years of expertise and dedication in empowering Elective Healthcare providers with dynamic solutions on the World's no.1 CRM, Salesforce.DXHealth+ is gaining immense demand among healthcare providers due to its simple yet advanced features, intuitive UI, flexibility, and scalability in addressing various challenges elective healthcare providers face.DXHealth+ can support healthcare providers to personalize patient services, manage patient appointments, manage MD (Medical Doctor) networks & referrals, handle sensitive patient data as per HIPPA guidelines, provide access to reports, dashboards, and patient analytics, simplify opportunity tracking, and integrate with EHR (Electronic Health Records) systems."At Dextara, we are committed to #Build>Great> solutions that drive innovation and create a better future. DXHealth+ equips Elective Healthcare providers with customized solutions they need to simplify and digitize patient experience," said Sreekanth Lapala, CEO of Dextara.Other Key Benefits of DXHealth+ include-Seamless Integration: DXHealth+ seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Platform, Sales Cloud, or Health Cloud, allowing for unified patient relationship management.Enhance Patient Management: DXHealth+ simplifies patient information management, providing a complete overview of patient interactions and information.Streamline MD Management: The DXHealth+ platform enables tracking of interactions, monitoring referrals and associated values, and designating co-management programs.Improved Opportunity Tracking: DXHealth+ accurately tracks sales opportunities for consultations and surgical procedures, empowering providers to offer personalized services based on patient preferences.Actionable Insights via Reports & Dashboards: Customized reports and dashboards provide insights into sales pipelines, consultation conversion rates, surgical performance analytics, elective healthcare services, and MD management.Seamless EHR Integration: DXHealth+ integrates seamlessly with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems, eliminates manual data entry, enhances patient record visibility, and improves analytics and reporting capabilities. Patient demographic information syncs bi-directionally between a FIHR standards-compliant EHR system.Enhanced Appointment Tracking: DXHealth+ ensures that appointments scheduled in your EHR system are seamlessly integrated, offering a complete view of the patient's journey across all touch points.DXHealth+ offers optional components to enhance further healthcare services, including practice management system integration, invoicing and payments, SMS communication, telephony integration, collaboration/messaging, eSignature document integration, email marketing, and surveys.For a live demo and additional info on DXHealth+, contact us atTo install the DXHealth+ product now, click here-About Dextara:Dextara is a Salesforce Gold Consulting partner known for its expertise in delivering innovative digital transformation and Salesforce solutions across industries. With a commitment to create a better future with innovation, Dextara empowers businesses to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and achieve the change every business needs in this digital age. For more information, visit-

Vartika Sahu

Dextara Digital Private Ltd.



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube