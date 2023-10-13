Palestinian Child Dies After Being Shot By Israeli Forces

Ramallah, October 13 (Petra) -- A Palestinian child succumbed to wounds he sustained after Israeli forces shot him Friday during a demonstration near the Beit Furik military checkpoint, east of the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death death of the 14-year-old child who was shot in the head by Israeli occupation forces in Beit Furik.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.