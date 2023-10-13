Pound Sterling Rises Against Dollar

London, October 13 (Petra) -- The pound sterling rose against the US dollar on Friday.According to economic reports, the pound rose today against the dollar by 0.3 per cent to $1.221.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.