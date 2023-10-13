Illegal Jewish Settler Shoots Palestinian In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 13 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was shot by an extremist Jewish settler Friday and two others sustained bruises in the village of Tuwani in Masafer Yatta, south of the city of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.The head of the Tuwani village council, Muhammad Rabi, stated that an illegal Jewish settler, protected by Israeli soldiets, shot Zakaria Adra in the abdomen while he was near the village mosque.He was subsequently transferred to the Martyr Abu Al-Hassan Al-Qasim Hospital in Yatta, where his injury was described as critical.Rabi added that the Israeli occupation forces assaulted two other civilians with rifle butts, wounding one of them in the head and the other in the chest, after which they were transferred to health clinics in Yatta.