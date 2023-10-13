Blue Nudge Eyes GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title With Giant Leap Towards Environmental Conservation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13th October 2023– Blue Nudge, a leading advocate for environmental conservation, is all set to become the new holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "Most Paper Collected in 24 Hours". An astonishing 3.5 lakh students from across Delhi NCR have eagerly joined forces to champion the noble cause of safeguarding Mother Earth from the clutches of waste. The collection of paper waste from all the schools and other participating institutes will commence on 4th October 2023. More than 25,000 school teachers and principals have stepped up to actively engage in the initiative and will be raising awareness on the need for environmental safety among the young minds at the schools. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title "Most Paper Collected in 24 Hours" is held by Shred-It, iHeartMedia Inc., and San Diego County Credit Union of USA for collecting 407,748.243 kg (898,931 lbs) paper at the SDCCU Super Shred Event in San Diego, California, USA, on 23 June 2017. To break the record, Blue Nudge is all geared up to collect an impressive 450,000 kilograms of paper waste within a 24-hour timeframe in India. The unprecedented feat is been supported by 350 schools, who have pledged their active participation in the event. The collected paper waste will be diligently contributed to the Blue Nudge initiatives, thereby collectively fostering effective waste management solutions.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the drive, Harsh Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO of Blue Nudge, stated, "At Blue Nudge, we are driven by a deep passion for environmental conservation. Breaking this record is not just about setting a new benchmark but also about inspiring change on a global scale. We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and support from students, educators, and public sector units. Together, we can make a significant impact on our environment."



Distinguished public sector units, including the National Security Guard (NSG), are aligning themselves with the event, emphasizing the relevance of the cause. Their participation highlights the importance of collective action and underscores the need for immediate, sustainable solutions to address the environmental challenges facing our planet.



"This event is a testament to the collective effort required to address environmental challenges. We are proud to partner with Blue Nudge in this endeavor and bring our expertise in sustainable waste management to the table. Our experience in handling large-scale waste solutions has prepared us for this moment, and we are excited to contribute to this record-breaking initiative," noted Prashant Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions.



Blue Nudge's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the 'Most Paper Collected in 24 Hours' stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the global environmental conservation community. On October 28, 2023, the final main event will take place, during which the Guinness World Records adjudicator will calculate the total paper collected. Following this event, the Guinness World Records team will verify the results and declare them within a few days of the date.

