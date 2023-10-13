American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces October 2023 U.S. Dollar Cash Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT, HOT.U, and HOT.V) announces a U.S. dollar cash distribution of $0.015 per limited partnership unit (“Unit”) for October 2023, which is equivalent to U.S. dollar $0.18 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 15, 2023 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2023.



AHIP intends to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

Additional information on AHIP's distributions can be found on our website at .

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and typically stable demand. AHIP's hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at

