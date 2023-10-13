Geared Motor Market Projected To Rise With A CAGR Of 4.08% To Reach US$ 7.510 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global geared motor market is expected to grow at a 4.08% CAGR in the forecasted period to reach a market size worth US$7,510.455 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global geared motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$7,510.455 million by 2028.The prime factors propelling the geared motor market growth are increasing demand for automation, increasing adoption of industrial and collaborative robots, growing pharmaceutical industry, and expanding food and beverage industry.A geared motor is a type of electric motor that has a gearbox attached to it. The gearbox allows the motor to reduce its speed and increase its torque. Geared motors are used in a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, material handling , food and beverage processing, and packaging. The global geared motor market is a growing market with a wide range of applications. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for automation, the growing popularity of smart and energy-efficient geared motors, and the rising demand for geared motors in emerging markets.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in September 2022, Premium Transmission released the MI Inline Vertical Agitator Geared Motor, a high-performance product designed to adapt to the emerging challenges and opportunities in the manufacturing industry.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global geared motor market is divided into right-angle geared motors, inline geared motors, and parallel shaft geared motors. Parallel shaft geared motors are expected to have the highest growth in the global geared motor market in the coming years. Parallel shaft geared motors can be used in a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, material handling, and food and beverage processing. Other factors driving the growth of the parallel shaft geared motor market include the growing pharmaceutical industry and the development of new technologies, such as smart geared motors and energy-efficient geared motors.Based on application, the global geared motor market is divided into manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, healthcare, and others. The global geared motor market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for automation in various industries. The manufacturing, food and beverage, and automotive industries are expected to be the key drivers of growth in the geared motor market. In addition to these industries, the geared motor market is also expected to grow in the healthcare and other industries. Geared motors are used in the healthcare industry for a variety of applications, such as medical beds, surgical robots, and dental equipment. Geared motors are also used in a variety of other industries, such as construction, mining, and oil and gas.By end users, the global geared motor market is divided into conveyor drives, material handling equipment, robotics, medical tools, and others. The material handling equipment segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global geared motor market by end-users during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for material handling equipment in various industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce.Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global geared motor market. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid economic growth, which is driving demand for industrial automation and other applications that use geared motors. The growing middle class in the Asia Pacific region is increasing demand for consumer goods, which is also driving demand for geared motors in the manufacturing and packaging industries.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the geared motor market that have been covered include Bauer Gear Motor GmbH, CGM, Compañía Levantina de Reductores S.L, Gloge Scott Motors Pvt. Ltd., ISL Products International, NIDEC Corporation, NORD, ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP (Oriental Motor Corp), Power Build Private Limited, and Siemens among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the geared motor market as follows:.BY TYPEoRight Angle Geared MotoroInline Geared MotoroParallel Shaft Geared Motor.BY APPLICATIONoManufacturingoFood and BeverageoAutomotiveoHealthcareoOthers.BY END-USERSoConveyor DrivesoMaterial Handling EquipmentoRoboticoMedical ToolsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bauer Gear Motor GmbH.CGM.Compañía Levantina de Reductores S.L..Globe Scott Motors Pvt. Ltd..ISL Products International.NIDEC Corporation.NORD.ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP (Oriental Motor Corp).Power Build Private Limited.SiemensExplore More Reports:.Automated Guided Vehicles Market:.Towing Vehicles Market:.Global Bearing Market:

