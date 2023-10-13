Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Unmanned Surface Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is expected to reach $1.54 billion by 2027, with a 10.94% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Global Market Report 2023."

Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market grows due to increased maritime security threats. North America leads the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market share. Key players: 5G International, L3 Technologies, Atlas Elektronik, ECA Group, Elbit Systems, Liquid Robotics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SeaRobotics.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Segments

.By Type: Surface, Sub-Surface

.By Mode of Operation: Autonomous Surface Vehicle, Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

.By Hull Type: Catamaran (Twin Hulls), Kayak (Single Hull), Trimaran (Triple Hulls), Rigid Inflatable Hull

.By Size: Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large

.By Application: Defense, Commercial, Scientific Research, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are self-contained surface vehicles capable of navigating and operating on the water's surface without the assistance of human operators. These vehicles are intended to carry out a variety of duties and functions in marine environments, including oceanographic research, data collection, and environmental monitoring.

Read More On The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Yacht Charters Global Market Report 2023



Unmanned Composites Global Market Report 2023



Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC