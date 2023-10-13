Anti Drone Market Size, Industry Share, Forecasting Emerging Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti Drone Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Anti Drone Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Anti Drone Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company serves as a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the anti-drone market. According to TBRC's forecast for the anti-drone market, it is anticipated to reach a market size of $3.75 billion by 2027, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.92%.

This market's growth can be attributed to the increasing use of drones for terrorism and illicit activities. The North America region is expected to dominate the anti-drone market share. Key players in the anti-drone industry include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, DroneShield Limited, and DeTect Inc.

Learn More On The Anti Drone Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Emerging Anti Drone Market Trend

An emerging trend in the anti drone market is technological advancements. Major companies in the anti-drone sector are focusing on product innovation to fortify and sustain their position in the market.

Anti Drone Market Segments

.By Product: Ground-Based Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV), Hand-Held C-UAV, UAV(Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)-Based C-UAV

.By Component: Drone Detection Equipment, Drone Neutralization Equipment, Concealed Threat Detection Systems, Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), Software

.By Technology: Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System

.By Application: Detection, Disruption

.By End User: Homeland Security Departments, Military And Defense Departments, Airport Operators, Commercial Security Service Providers, Critical Infrastructure Owners, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global anti drone market report at:



Anti-drone systems encompass a range of technologies and methods designed to identify, track, and mitigate the risks posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unwanted drones. They are employed to safeguard against unauthorized drone activity and incorporate a variety of sensors, countermeasures, and integrated solutions.

Anti Drone Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anti Drone Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The anti drone market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2023



Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2023



Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC