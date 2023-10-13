Itsavvy Earns Two Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ITsavvy , one of the fastest growing technology solution providers nationwide, today announced it has earned two Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations.

Each of the six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations has its own rigorous requirements. To demonstrate the ability to meet those requirements, a company must have achieved relevant advanced technical certifications and led fully documented client engagements. ITsavvy successfully demonstrated its capabilities to help clients in two Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation areas:

1. Solutions Partner for Modern Work – Demonstrate a broad capability to help customers boost their productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.

2. Solutions Partner for Azure Infrastructure – Accelerate migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure.

“These two designations fit squarely into our mission of developing holistic solutions that enable us to accelerate time to value in delivering our clients' business outcomes.” said Munu Gandhi, CEO of ITsavvy.“This recognition from Microsoft reflects our team's commitment to excellence and technical skill depth. ITsavvy intends to attain all six Solutions Designations and ultimately be awarded Microsoft's Azure Expert MSP status as we build and acquire strategic capabilities that leverage our partner ecosystem.”

ITsavvy has been a Microsoft solutions provider since 2004 and earned Gold Partner status under the prior competency system.

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing, end-to-end IT firms with industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions combined with a comprehensive value-added resale business. ITsavvy provides infrastructure solutions across cloud and hosting, network and security, collaboration, and the hybrid workforce/anywhere learning. Its clients are in the enterprise, commercial, SMB, government, K-12 and higher education sectors. Founded in 2004 in suburban Chicago, ITsavvy has a nationwide team of 525+ colleagues that are focused on being Trusted Advisors and Client Advocates to their 4,500+ clients.

ITsavvy provides frictionless client experiences that deliver their holistic solutions and client business outcomes.

ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, IL, with additional offices in Chicago and Deerfield, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Hauppauge, NY; Beavercreek, OH; Brentwood, TN and Madison and Milwaukee, WI.

All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademarks of ITsavvy LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated.

