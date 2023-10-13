Joanne Shaw Taylor Returns With Enchanting New Single Black Magic Another Jewel From Her Upcoming Album

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit - Stacie Huckeba

Drawing Inspiration From Traditional Blues, The Single Captures The Rootsy Essence Joanne Is Revered For, Promising Listeners A Soulful Escape

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the season and with a nod to Friday the 13th's mystical charm, British blues-rock prodigy Joanne Shaw Taylor unveils her spellbinding new single“Black Magic,” a blues gem perfect for whimsical nights. Crafted alongside Kevin Shirley, the iconic producer, at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, this new track is the fruit of a collaboration with stellar artists such as Rob McNelly, Doug Lancio, Alison Prestwood, Jimmy Wallace, and Anton Fig. Watch the official music video NOW . Stream the evocative "Black Magic" HERE"I originally wrote the music for my album 'Nobody's Fool' and intended for it to be an instrumental called 'Butterbeer blues,'” Joanne recalls.“But then, I decided to give it lyrics and transform it into a fun, traditional acoustic blues song. Hopefully, I succeeded and you'll enjoy the rootsy vibe!" The lyrics unfold a tale of entrancement, spellbinding love, and the mystique of attraction, all delicately wrapped in Joanne's signature guitar brilliance.Always one to push boundaries, Joanne's union with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records continues to flourish, ensuring that her music reaches her global fanbase, uncompromised and pure. This relationship, alongside her innate creativity, guarantees a stream of sensational releases that cut through the industry noise.Discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics when she was a mere 16 years old and subsequently invited to tour the world, Joanne's rise to stardom, propelled by endorsements from music giants like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, remains unmatched. With a discography boasting chart-toppers like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and most recently Nobody's Fool, Joanne is unstoppable. As she readies her next studio album, fans can expect a cocktail of her signature guitar riffs, emotive vocals, and inspired songwriting. Moreover, her fall tour promises an eclectic blend of classic hits and fresh material, with dates spanning from The Castle Theatre in Bloomington, IL tonight to the historic Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA.Journeyman's revolutionary approach to the music industry continues to disrupt the norm. Spearheaded by Joe Bonamassa and manager Roy Weisman, the label champions live artists and offers them a platform unlike any other. With their vast experience and industry intelligence, Journeyman is a beacon for emerging artists, providing them with unparalleled support and guidance.For more information and to purchase tickets for Joanne's upcoming tour, visitJoanne Shaw Taylor – Tour DatesFriday, October 13 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, ILSunday, October 15 - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OHTuesday, October 17 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GAWednesday, October 18 - District Live at Plant Riverside - Savannah, GAFriday, October 20 - Arts Bonita, Center for Performing Arts - Bonita Springs, FLSaturday, October 21 - Kravis Center - West Palm Beach, FLSunday, October 22 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FLFriday, November 10 - Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center - Columbus, OHSaturday, November 11 - The Kentucky Center - Louisville, KYSunday, November 12 - Playhouse Square - Cleveland, OHTuesday, November 14 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NYThursday, November 16 - The Flynn - Burlington, VTSaturday, November 18 - Smith Opera House - Geneva, NYSunday, November 19 - The Egg - Albany, NYTuesday, November 21 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PAWednesday, November 22 - The Cabot - Beverly, MAFriday, November 24 - Capitol Center for the Arts - Concord, NHSaturday, November 25 - Capital One Hall - Tysons, VASunday, November 26 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VATuesday, November 28 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NCWednesday, November 29 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GAABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLORJoanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her latest studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa's Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently, on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [, 973.330.1711]

