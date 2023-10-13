Enviremware And DRC Ventures Feature A NEW COLLECTION - MERCI DUPRE Clothiers COUTURE Collection AT NYFW 23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Times square Fashion week

SCIENTIST, PATENT INNOVATOR, ENTREPRENEUR AND HUMANITARIAN, DR. CHRISTINA RAHM FEATURES HER NEW COLLECTION MERCI DUPRE CLOTHIERS COLLECTION AT NYFW 2023

- Dr Christina RahmNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Merci Dupre Clothiers Collection presented at NYFW 2023 in the heart of NYC, Times Square which gave an audience of over 10,000 in attendance a view of the sustainable Couture Collection . VIP's and press were able to see the collection up close & personal as models displayed the many ways the Merci Dupre Clothiers Collection can be worn.,Dr Christina Rahm shares ,“ My goal is to bring awareness of the environment and the toxins surrounding us in this world. This led me to create a fashion brand that not only protects us but can be worn from day to evening with its versatile pieces and evergreen looks. Merci Dupre Clothiers will be changing the landscape of the Fashion Industry infused with 'Enviremware ,' an eco-friendly fashion line hosting environmental patented barrier protection” The Collection-named after her children, Duquesne, Preston, Crider, and Merritt Ella, is not just about clothing and fashion, the mission of the company is around health and the evolution of our species." "DRC Ventures specifically and intentionally launched this clothing line and developed a patent pending technology for the clothing that aims to protect the body from environmental toxins while being a positive impact on the body, instead of a negative impact like many textilesDuring Times Square Fashion Week, the collection presented a mix of whimsical, avant garde and couture including each piece that can be worn in so many ways. Merci Dupre Clothiers is great for travel and can be worn from day to evening and clothing protects you at the same time.Times Square Fashion Week Photographer: Getty Images Photography by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

