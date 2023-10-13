Houston's Rock Sensation, Honeycutt Southern, Revs Up With New Single: Gettin' My Ass In Gear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gettin' My Ass in Gear

This cheeky anthem, inspired by the high-octane world of NASCAR racing, showcases the band's southern roots and their penchant for unforgettable rock melodies.

- Michael Honeycutt, lead vocalist and guitaristHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Honeycutt Southern , the Lone Star State's beloved rock rebels, are set to ignite the airwaves once again with their latest adrenaline-charged single, "Gettin' My Ass in Gear ." This gritty and cheeky anthem, inspired by the high-octane world of NASCAR racing, showcases the band's southern roots and their penchant for unforgettable rock melodies.Comprising the formidable trio of Michael Honeycutt (lead vocals and guitar), Carl Sandin (backup vocals and bass), and Andy Robinson (drums), Honeycutt Southern has become synonymous with Texas rock, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances and timeless sound."Gettin' My Ass in Gear" is a high-octane journey through Honeycutt Southern's unique musical landscape, blending searing guitar licks with driving rhythms, all anchored by Michael Honeycutt's distinctive vocals. The song's cheeky lyrics are filled with double entendres and southern phrases that will have listeners grinning from ear to ear."The song functions as a metaphor, where the thrill of the chase mirrors the exhilaration of NASCAR racing, with a certain sexiness in every rev of the engine,” explained Michael Honeycutt, lead vocalist and guitarist of the band.“The result is a song that's not only a blast to perform but also a lot of fun for our fans to listen to."The new single, "Gettin' My Ass in Gear," will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, ensuring that fans worldwide can rev up their playlists with Honeycutt Southern's latest hit.Honeycutt Southern will also be taking the stage to perform "Gettin' My Ass in Gear" at upcoming shows, delivering the full-throttle experience to their loyal fans.To keep up with the band's latest news and tour updates, follow Honeycutt Southern on social media:Instagram: @HoneycuttSouthernTXFacebook: /HoneycuttSouthernYouTube: @HoneycuttSouthernDon't miss the release of "Gettin' My Ass in Gear" by Honeycutt Southern, the band that keeps the southern rock flame burning bright. Buckle up, and get ready to rock!For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:Media Contact:Michael HoneycuttEmail:About Honeycutt Southern:Honeycutt Southern is a dynamic rock band hailing from Houston, Texas. Bridging the sounds of yesterday and today, Honeycutt Southern can be described as straight-ahead, blue-collar rock. Their lyrics are relatable and hard-hitting riffs are inimitable. With Michael Honeycutt on vocals and guitar, Carl Sandin on backup vocals and bass, and Andy Robinson on drums, the band has built a devoted following in the Lone Star State and beyond.

