International Community Should Not Turn Blind Eye To Armenia's Mine Terror - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The number of
victims of Armenia's mine terror has reached 333 people,
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Mines planted by Armenia continue to kill and injure
Azerbaijanis. Today 1 more civilian died, 1 was wounded, the number
of victims reached 333. The international community should not turn
a blind eye to this threat, it should call on Armenia to provide
accurate maps of minefields," the ministry said.
According to the statement of the press services of the Ministry
of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Mine Action
Agency, a mine incident occurred on October 13, 2023 in Ashagi
Veyselli village of Fuzuli district on the territory not cleared of
mines.
As a result of an anti-tank mine explosion, the driver of a
Gazelle car, Abilov Famil, born in 1987, was killed and the driver
of a KAMAZ truck, Bayramov Namaz, born in 2000, was injured.

