CIS Markets - Priority For Kazakhstan, President Tokayev Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. CIS markets are
traditionally a priority for Kazakhstan, the President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Council
of CIS Heads of State in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Trend reports.
Tokayev urged the participants of the meeting to continue active
cooperation in the CIS format to overcome emerging challenges,
search for new areas to strengthen productive cooperation.
"The key task is to develop close trade and economic ties.
According to the results of last year, the CIS countries account
for more than a quarter of Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover.
This positive trend continues this year. Kazakhstan's trade
turnover increased by 4.5 percent in seven months and amounted to
$20.5 billion. We need to make full use of the available
opportunities to further strengthen trade ties," the president of
Kazakhstan said.
He said special attention should be paid to removing trade
barriers, creating favorable tariff conditions and simplifying
administrative procedures.
Meetings of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) in narrow and expanded structures were
held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.
