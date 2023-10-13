Russian Delegation To Visit International Medical Innovations Exhibition In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Ministry of
International and Foreign Economic Relations of Russian Sverdlovsk
Region, in cooperation with Russia's Trade Representation in
Azerbaijan, conducted a video conference with businessmen from the
Sverdlovsk region, Trend reports.
The online event was attended by Russia's Trade Representative
in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov, Acting Minister of International
and Foreign Economic Relations of the Sverdlovsk Region Oleg
Alexandrin, as well as the heads of organizations from the region
representing the medical and pharmaceutical industries.
Alexandrin shared the plans of the delegation from Sverdlovsk to
visit the "Medinex" International Medical Innovations Exhibition,
which will take place on November 2 through 4 in Baku.
Mirsayapov informed the participants about the certification and
procurement procedures, the promotion of products and services in
the Azerbaijani market, and the opportunities for establishing
production in Azerbaijan.
The data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan show
that, Russia ranked third in terms of trade turnover with
Azerbaijan from January through August 2023, amounting to $2.78
billion (26.82 percent increase over the year).
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107237745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.