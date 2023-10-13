Russian Delegation To Visit International Medical Innovations Exhibition In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Ministry of International and Foreign Economic Relations of Russian Sverdlovsk Region, in cooperation with Russia's Trade Representation in Azerbaijan, conducted a video conference with businessmen from the Sverdlovsk region, Trend reports.

The online event was attended by Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov, Acting Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations of the Sverdlovsk Region Oleg Alexandrin, as well as the heads of organizations from the region representing the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Alexandrin shared the plans of the delegation from Sverdlovsk to visit the "Medinex" International Medical Innovations Exhibition, which will take place on November 2 through 4 in Baku.

Mirsayapov informed the participants about the certification and procurement procedures, the promotion of products and services in the Azerbaijani market, and the opportunities for establishing production in Azerbaijan.

The data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan show that, Russia ranked third in terms of trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through August 2023, amounting to $2.78 billion (26.82 percent increase over the year).