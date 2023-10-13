CIS Countries Need To Turn Region Into Largest Transportation, Logistics Hub - Kazakh President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. CIS countries
need to turn the region into a major transportation and logistics
hub, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of
the CIS Heads of State in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Trend reports.
"We need to take advantage of our unique geographical locations
and connect global markets, turning our region into a major
transportation and logistics hub. With the formation of a new
economic geography of the world and the growth of trade flows, this
direction is gaining strategic importance," he said.
According to him, today about 80 percent of land transit traffic
between Europe and Asia passes through Kazakhstan.
"We pay great attention to the further development of the
Trans-Caspian transport route, the North-South corridor, as well as
the full use of the possibilities of the
Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. Kazakhstan is aimed at
accelerated implementation of the Dostyk-Moyinty, Bakhty-Ayagoz,
Darbaza-Maktaaral railway projects," Tokayev said.
Tokayev focused on the importance of measures to modernize the
existing infrastructure, simplify administrative procedures and
introduce integrated logistics solutions, including digital ones,
to strengthen the transit potential of the countries.
He proposed to develop a Concept of interfacing the main
transportation arteries passing through the territories of the CIS
member states. In his opinion, this document will become a new
transit and logistics code of the Eurasian space, taking into
account the interests of the Commonwealth countries.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107237744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.