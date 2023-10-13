Azerbaijan's Shusha Hosts First Cultural Forum Of Turkic World (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The
First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World on the occasion of the
100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by
the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, started
today in Shusha, the Ministry of Culture said, Trend reports.
The participants and guests of the forum visited the
Creative Center in Shusha and got acquainted with the "Heydar
Aliyev and Karabakh" exhibition.
The exhibition presented unique photos, documents and
videos reflecting the merits of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in
the field of social, economic, political and cultural development
in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. The
exhibition also presented photos related to the visits of the
national leader to Karabakh, meetings held here, and various
events.
The forum participants visited the Saatli Mosque. The
guests were introduced to the history of the mosque. In addition,
the mosque, located in the Saatli quarter of the city of Shusha,
was registered by the country as an architectural monument of
national significance. The Saatli Mosque was erected in 1883
according to the project of the architect Karbalayi Safikhan
Karabaqhi- the author of several monumental religious and civil
structures in Karabakh, including the Ashaghi and Yukhari Govhar
Agha mosques in Shusha, the Juma Mosque in Aghdam and the Imamzadeh
Mausoleum in Barda.
The Saatli Mosque was looted and its minaret destroyed
after the occupation of the city of Shusha by Armenia on May 8,
1992. Restoration work were carried out in the mosque after the
liberation of the city by the Azerbaijani army.
“President Ilham Aliyev also visited the Saatli Mosque
during his visit to Shusha on January 14, 2021. The head of state
presented the mosque with the Noble Quran brought from Mecca," the
ministry said.
