Analyst Calls Armenian PM 'Politically Blind Infant' For Not Showing Up At Bishkek Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Armenian
Prime Minister, by not coming to Bishkek for the meeting of the
Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent
States, has shown himself an absolutely politically blind infant,
Maxim Shevchenko, a well-known Russian political analyst, TV host
and public figure, told Trend .
"Armenia is making a choice, following Pashinyan, in favor of
the Western global liberal club led by the US and France. Pashinyan
is a liberal. He does not understand how the world has changed. He
thinks in the old ways. By not coming to Bishkek, he actually
declared disdain for China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Central Asian
countries, that is, for the vast space of Eurasia," the political
analyst said.
According to Shevchenko, Pashinyan thus assumes that Armenia can
be cut out of this space.
"I am afraid that Armenians are making a big mistake by
believing that the West will help them. Pashinyan is showing
himself as an absolutely politically blind infant. He believes his
patrons so much that he links the fate of the Armenian people with
France and the United States, and this is just a monstrous
mistake," he added.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to take part in
the CIS summit in Bishkek. Thus, in a phone conversation with
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, he said that he would not be able
to participate in the event.
