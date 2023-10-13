Analyst Calls Armenian PM 'Politically Blind Infant' For Not Showing Up At Bishkek Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Armenian Prime Minister, by not coming to Bishkek for the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, has shown himself an absolutely politically blind infant, Maxim Shevchenko, a well-known Russian political analyst, TV host and public figure, told Trend .

"Armenia is making a choice, following Pashinyan, in favor of the Western global liberal club led by the US and France. Pashinyan is a liberal. He does not understand how the world has changed. He thinks in the old ways. By not coming to Bishkek, he actually declared disdain for China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries, that is, for the vast space of Eurasia," the political analyst said.

According to Shevchenko, Pashinyan thus assumes that Armenia can be cut out of this space.

"I am afraid that Armenians are making a big mistake by believing that the West will help them. Pashinyan is showing himself as an absolutely politically blind infant. He believes his patrons so much that he links the fate of the Armenian people with France and the United States, and this is just a monstrous mistake," he added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to take part in the CIS summit in Bishkek. Thus, in a phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, he said that he would not be able to participate in the event.