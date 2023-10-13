Collectors Damaged In Kherson As Result Of Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, collectors that connect the main sewage pumping station with the city's wastewater treatment plant were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"As a result of another shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, collectors were damaged," the post reads.
It is noted that these are the collectors that connect the main sewage pumping station with the city's sewage treatment plant.
As reported earlier, the Russian military fired from a drone at a car with civilians in Beryslav, in the Kherson region, causing one death and one injury.
