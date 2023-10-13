Two Rescuers Injured In Repeated Shelling Of Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, two rescuers were injured as Russian troops repeatedly shelled the city.

The State Emergency Service wrote this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At noon, Nikopol rescuers received a report about a fire caused by shelling. A minibus was on fire at a temporary stop. Rescuers started extinguishing it. The Russians fired again," the report says.

As a result, two rescuers received shrapnel injuries. They are hospitalized. The rescue vehicle was also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, Nikopol and Marhanets community came under enemy fire on the night of October 13. The Russian invaders fired heavy artillery.

Photo: State Emergency Service