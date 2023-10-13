Toll Of Landmine Victims Reaches To 333

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenia-planted landmines continue to kill and maim
Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post and noted that
today, on October 13, 2023, one person was killed and one person
wounded. The Foreign Ministry said that the number of victims
reached 333. The Ministry stressed that the international community
should not turn a blind eye to this threat and has to urge Armenia
to release accurate maps of the minefields.
To recall, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Internal
Ministry and ANAMA informs that on October 13, 2023, a mine
incident occurred in the territory of the village of Ashagi
Veysalli of the Fuzuli district, in an area that was not cleared of
mines.
According to preliminary information, as a result of an
anti-tank mine explosion, the driver of the Gazel-branded car,
Abilov Famil Ilyas oglu, born in 1987, was killed, and the driver
of the Kamaz-branded truck, Bayramov Namaz Nabadi oglu, born in
2000, was injured.
