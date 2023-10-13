(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Springville, Utah Oct 13, 2023

NEW Streaming Service Challenges Hollywood!

Movies, Inc ., a small US-based streaming service, is challenging Hollywood with a new Direct-to-Consumer movie distribution service for Independent films.

Movies, Inc. 's founder Doug Fowkes observed, "Hollywood budgets are getting larger and larger, while movie theater attendance is getting smaller and smaller. It's going to implode. It's not sustainable "The way of the future will be marketing new-release movies Directly to the Public, and bypassing the theaters together" Movies, Inc.'s new release, " DARK HIGHWAY " has been extremely well received by audiences, with a 4.5 out of 5 star approval rating.

" DARK HIGHWAY is an incredibly intense thriller about a ghost town road trip that goes terribly wrong. With chilling twists and turns, this movie will keep you on the edge of your seat!

" DARK HIGHWAY " can be streamed at MoviesInc .

If you want a great date night thriller movie, this is one you won't want to miss!