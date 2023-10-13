Hooked On Africa Connects Denel's Foundation And Unity Unlimited, Inc

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Hooked On Africa Program is committed to fostering partnerships between nonprofits and projects that are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and communities across the African continent. Whether your organization is focused on building school libraries, public latrines, computer labs, medical supply distribution, or other charitable endeavors, this program will help you make a tangible difference

Thanks to the support of Hooked On Africa, which connected Ghana based NGO Denele's Foundation with the United States of America based Unity Unlimited, Inc. to bring their vision to life, Denel's Foundation was able to donate diabetic supplies and medical debt relief to 10 patients. By producing innovative initiatives and partnerships, the organization helps improve the quality and betterment of communities in Ghana, Africa.

"We believe in the power of unity and the strength that comes from embracing diversity," said Nelly Akosua, Founder and President of Denele's Foundation. "With the support of Hooked On Africa, we are breaking down barriers, fostering empathy, and creating opportunities for all."

Denele's Foundation and Unity Unlimited Inc. are grateful to Hooked On Africa for their partnership in bringing these impactful programs to life. Together, they are making a positive difference and transforming communities.

