Stocks Prep For Gains On Week

Futures for Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday, setting it up for weekly gains, supported by rising prices of most commodities, while strong bank earnings from the U.S. also lifted sentiment.

The TSX Composite dropped 163.6 points to end Thursday at 19,500.24.

December futures were up 0.3% early Friday.

The Canadian dollar was flat at 73.08 cents U.S.

The TSX Venture Exchange stumbled 5.78 points, or 1.1%, to end Thursday's session at 528.87.

Stock futures were slightly lower early Friday as traders pored through major bank earnings.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials improved 41 points, or 0.1%, to 33,840.

Futures for the S&P 500 let go of 1.75 points at 4,378.75.

Futures for the NASDAQ sank 50.25 points, or 0.3%, to 15,264.75.

Even though the three major averages ended Thursday with losses, they are each on pace for weekly gains. The S&P 500 is up 0.9%, while the Dow is up nearly 0.7% on the week. The NASDAQ is the outperformer of the three, up 1% through Thursday's close.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo kicked off third-quarter earnings for major financial firms on Friday. Shares of JPMorgan Chase were flat after the company posted its latest results. Wells Fargo rose 2.5% in the premarket.

Citigroup is also set to report Friday.

Asset management giant BlackRock reported mixed results for the third quarter, sending the stock slightly lower in the premarket. The company earned $10.91 per share, easily exceeding an LSEG estimate of $8.26 per share. Revenue, however, was in line at $4.52 billion.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 2.3%.

Oil prices gained $3.40 cents to $84.36 U.S. a barrel.

