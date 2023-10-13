Legacy Youth Zone Triumphs At Charles Gordon Trust Awards With Charity Organisation Excellence Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) In a night filled with glitz, glamour, and a celebration of altruism, Legacy Youth Zone emerged victorious at the Charles Gordon Trust Awards, clinching the prestigious "Charity Organisation Excellence Award." The momentous event unfolded on the 23rd of September at the iconic Fairfield Halls in Croydon, where the organisation's dedication to empowering and nurturing young lives was recognised and celebrated. The evening was expertly hosted by the dynamic duo of Kaz Crossley and Richard Blackwood, adding a touch of star power to the already impressive occasion.

Legacy Youth Zone, a beacon of hope for the youth in Croydon, has long been committed to creating a safe and inspiring space for young people to learn, grow, and thrive. The Charles Gordon Trust Awards, known for recognising outstanding contributions in the charitable sector, aptly acknowledged Legacy Youth Zone's unwavering commitment to excellence.

The moment Legacy Youth Zone was announced as the winner of the Charity Organisation Excellence Award, an eruption of joy and pride filled the venue. The organisation's representatives, humbled and honoured, took to the stage to express their gratitude. In an emotional acceptance speech, they thanked the Charles Gordon Trust for the recognition and reaffirmed their dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of the youth they serve.

Legacy Youth Zone's success can be attributed to its diverse range of programmes and activities designed to cater to the holistic development of young individuals. From educational support to sports, arts, and the Young Leader programme, the organisation has created a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures talent, fosters creativity, and instils a sense of community.

The Charles Gordon Trust, known for its commitment to supporting organisations that make a real difference in their communities, has been a driving force behind the success of the awards. The Trust's dedication to acknowledging and rewarding excellence in the charitable sector aligns seamlessly with Legacy Youth Zone's mission, making the award even more meaningful.

The event's hosts, Kaz Crossley and Richard Blackwood, brought their charisma and energy to the stage, adding a touch of entertainment to the evening. Their seamless hosting ensured that the celebration was not only a recognition of achievements but also an enjoyable experience for everyone present.

As Legacy Youth Zone basks in the glory of the Charity Organisation Excellence Award, the organisation remains committed to its mission of empowering young individuals and creating a legacy of positive change. The award serves as a testament to the impact that dedicated individuals and organisations can have on the lives of the youth, and Legacy Youth Zone is poised to continue making a difference for years to come.

Myke Catterall, COO of Legacy Youth Zone says“Legacy Youth Zone is so proud to accept this award as we have been working endlessly to provide a safe space for the youth of Croydon. We will use this award as motivation to keep working on the amazing support that we provide.”

The Charles Gordon Trust Awards ceremony at Fairfield Halls in Croydon was a night to remember, and Legacy Youth Zone's triumph in winning the Charity Organisation Excellence Award stands as a beacon of inspiration for the charitable sector. The accolade not only honours the organisation's past achievements but also propels it forward on its mission to create a lasting legacy of positive change in the lives of the youth it serves.

If you are interested in supporting Legacy Youth Zone in their mission to change the lives of the youth in Croydon, then find out more and make a donation here.